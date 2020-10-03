Amy Winehouse: dal 20 novembre il cofanetto con tutti i singoli TRACKLIST

[CS] Il 20 novembre viene pubblicato il cofanetto dei singoli di Amy Winehouse, tratti dagli album “Frank”, “Back To Black” e “Lioness: Hidden Treasures” su vinile 7” a 45 giri. I brani includono Stronger Than Me, Rehab e Love Is A Losing Game, che hanno vinto l’Ivor Novello Award nel 2004, 2007 e 2008.

Il cofanetto include anche il singolo vincitore del Grammy Award Body and Soul, indimenticabile duetto con il leggendario Tony Bennett. Ciascun vinile sarà contenuto all’interno di uno sleeve personalizzato. L’elegante confezione conterrà inoltre un libretto di 20 pagine con i testi delle canzoni ed una serie di card artistiche.

Single 1

A: Stronger Than Me

B: What It Is

Single 2

A: Take The Box

B: Round Midnight

Single 3

A: In My Bed

A: You Sent Me Flying

Single 4

A: Pumps

A: Help Yourself

Single 5

A: Rehab

B: Do Me Good

Single 6

A: You Know I’m No Good

B: Monkey Man

Single 7

A: Back To Black

B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)

Single 8

A: Tears Dry on Their Own

B: You’re Wondering Now

Single 9

A: Love Is A Losing Game

B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

Single 10

A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)

B: A Song For You

Single 11

A: Our Day Will Come

B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Single 12

A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

La settimana successiva, il 27 novembre, sarà pubblicata The Collection, una raccolta in 5CD con gli album “Frank”, “Back To Black” e “Lioness: Hidden Treasures”, da UMC / Island. Oltre a questi tre album, il cofanetto contiene “Live In London”, un concerto registrato allo Shepherd’s Bush Empire di Londra nel 2007 e una raccolta di remix da “Frank” e “Back To Black”, un Hot Chip remix di ‘Rehab’ e un Kardinal Beats remix di ‘Love Is A Losing Game’. Questi due dischi sono pubblicati per la prima volta su CD.

CD 1 – Frank

1. Intro / Stronger Than Me

2. You Sent Me Flying / Cherry

3. Know You Now

4. Fuck Me Pumps

5. I Heard Love Is Blind

6. Moody’s Mood For Love (Teo Licks)

7. (There Is) No Greater Love

8. In My Bed

9. Take The Box

10. October Song

11. What Is It About Men

12. Help Yourself

13. Amy Amy Amy (Outro)

CD 2 – Back To Black

1. Rehab

2. You Know I’m No Good

3. Me & Mr Jones

4. Just Friends

5. Back To Black

6. Love Is A Losing Game

7. Tears Dry On Their Own

8. Wake Up Alone

9. Some Unholy War

10. He Can Only Hold Her

11. Addicted

CD 3 – Lioness: Hidden Treasures

1. Our Day Will Come

2. Between The Cheats

3. Tears Dry (Original Version)

4. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

5. Like Smoke

6. Valerie (’68 Version)

7. The Girl From Ipanema

8. Half Time

9. Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)

10. Best Friends, Right?

11. Body And Soul

12. A Song For You

CD 4 – Live In London (Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2007)

1. Intro / Addicted

2. Just Friends

3. Cherry

4. Back To Black

5. Wake Up Alone

6. Tears Dry On Their Own

7. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

8. Fuck Me Pumps

9. Some Unholy War

10. Love Is A Losing Game

11. Valerie

12. Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade)

13. Rehab

14. You Know I’m No Good

15. Me & Mr Jones

16. Monkey Man

CD 5 – Remixes

1. Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)

2. Take The Box (Seijis Buggin’ Mix)

3. Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)

4. In My Bed (CJ Mix)

5. Rehab (Hot Chip Remix)

6. Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix)

7. You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)

8. Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix)

9. Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

10. Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z)

11. You Know I’m No Good (Skeewiff Mix)

12. Tears Dry on Their Own (Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix)

13. Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)

14. Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix)

15. Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)