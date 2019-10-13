Harry Styles: il nuovo singolo è Lights Up VIDEO & TESTO

Harry Styles è tornato. Sono passati due anni dal suo omonimo album di debutto solista, intitolato Harry Styles (certificato ORO in Italia), e venerdì 11 ottobre è uscito Lights Up, il suo nuovo attesissimo brano, disponibile in digitale e in rotazione radiofonica.
Lights up è stato prodotto da Tyler Johnson con la collaborazione di Kid Harpoon (Tom Hull), ed entrambi hanno partecipato alla scrittura del brano insieme allo stesso Styles. Il brano Lights Up è accompagnato da un video che, in poche ore, ha già superato 2,2 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube. Il video, girato in Messico: eccolo.
Harry Styles Lights Up TESTO
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
Never coming back now
Can’t you see?
I could but wouldn’t stay
Wouldn’t put it like that
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
Never coming around
It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same
(La-da-da-da-da)
All the lights couldn’t put out the dark
Runnin’ through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are, know who you are
Do you know who you are?
Shine, step into the light
Shine, it’s so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, it’s so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, it’s so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever (oh)
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
Never coming back now
It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same
(La-da-da-da-da)
(La-da-da-da-da)
(La-da-da-da-da)
(La-da-da-da-da)
All the lights couldn’t put out the dark
Runnin’ through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?