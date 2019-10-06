Niall Horan torna con il singolo ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ VIDEO & TESTO

Da venerdì 4 ottobre è disponibile Nice To Meet Ya, il nuovo singolo di Niall Horan pubblicato da Capitol Records ed estratto dal prossimo album. Nice To Meet Ya è stata scritta da Niall Horan insieme al suo collaboratore di lunga data Julian Brunetta, insieme a Tobias Jesso Jr. e Ruth-Anne Cunningham.
«Sono passati quasi due anni da quando ho pubblicato Flicker e non vedo l’ora di ricominciare. Scrivere Nice To Meet Ya, in particolare, è stato speciale per me perché ha dato la possibilità di sperimentare musicalmente», afferma Niall. Insieme al brano è stato rilasciato anche il videoclip, eccolo.
Niall Horan Nice To Meet Ya TESTO
[Verse 1]
I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear
I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear
‘Cause when the morning comes, I know you won’t be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear
[Verse 2]
I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear
I’m gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j’adore la mer
‘Cause when the morning comes, I know you won’t be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear
[Chorus]
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
[Refrain]
Nice to meet ya, what’s your name?
Let me treat ya to a drink
[Verse 3]
I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear
I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear
‘Cause when the morning comes, I know you won’t be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear
[Chorus]
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
[Bridge]
One minute, you’re there, the next one, you’re gone
Been waiting for you all night, so come on
You know what I need, you know what I want
You know what I need now, you know what I need now
[Refrain]
Nice to meet ya, what’s your name?
Let me treat ya to a drink
[Outro]
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
Where ya been?
(I got love for you)
Let me treat ya
(I got love for you)
To a drink
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya