Niall Horan torna con il singolo ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ VIDEO & TESTO

Da venerdì 4 ottobre è disponibile Nice To Meet Ya, il nuovo singolo di Niall Horan pubblicato da Capitol Records ed estratto dal prossimo album. Nice To Meet Ya è stata scritta da Niall Horan insieme al suo collaboratore di lunga data Julian Brunetta, insieme a Tobias Jesso Jr. e Ruth-Anne Cunningham.

«Sono passati quasi due anni da quando ho pubblicato Flicker e non vedo l’ora di ricominciare. Scrivere Nice To Meet Ya, in particolare, è stato speciale per me perché ha dato la possibilità di sperimentare musicalmente», afferma Niall. Insieme al brano è stato rilasciato anche il videoclip, eccolo.

Niall Horan Nice To Meet Ya TESTO

[Verse 1]

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

‘Cause when the morning comes, I know you won’t be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

[Verse 2]

I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear

I’m gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j’adore la mer

‘Cause when the morning comes, I know you won’t be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

[Chorus]

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

[Refrain]

Nice to meet ya, what’s your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

[Verse 3]

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

‘Cause when the morning comes, I know you won’t be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

[Chorus]

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

[Bridge]

One minute, you’re there, the next one, you’re gone

Been waiting for you all night, so come on

You know what I need, you know what I want

You know what I need now, you know what I need now

[Refrain]

Nice to meet ya, what’s your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

[Outro]

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

Where ya been?

(I got love for you)

Let me treat ya

(I got love for you)

To a drink

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya