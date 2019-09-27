James Arthur: l’album ‘You’ dal 18 ottobre, live in Italia a febbraio 2020

James Arthur pubblica il suo nuovo disco You (Sony Music) il 18 ottobre, in versione digitale e su CD, e dal 1° novembre anche in vinile. L’album contiene il singolo in radio Falling Like The Stars con Jamie Grey e Anders Hojer e il brano Treehouse (feat. Ty Dolla Sign e Shotty Horroh) uscito a inizio settembre.
“L’ho intitolato ‘YOU’ perché, diversamente da ‘Back From The Edge’ che era un album autobiografico, il mio terzo album non è incentrato su di me, ma su di VOI.” racconta James Arthur. Di seguito la tracklist:
- You (feat. Travis Barker)
- Finally Feel Good
- Marine Parade (2013)
- If We Can Get Through This We Can Get Through Anything
- Car’s Outside
- Quite Miss Home
- Treehouse
- Sad Eyes
- Unconditionally (feat. Adam Lazzara)
- Homicide Love
- Breathe
- Maybe
- Fall
- Falling Like The Stars
- Empty Space
- Naked
- From Me To You I Hate Everybody
James Arthur sarà in Italia con una data esclusiva il 12 febbraio 2020 al Fabrique di Milano.