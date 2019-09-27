James Arthur: l’album ‘You’ dal 18 ottobre, live in Italia a febbraio 2020

James Arthur pubblica il suo nuovo disco You (Sony Music) il 18 ottobre, in versione digitale e su CD, e dal 1° novembre anche in vinile. L’album contiene il singolo in radio Falling Like The Stars con Jamie Grey e Anders Hojer e il brano Treehouse (feat. Ty Dolla Sign e Shotty Horroh) uscito a inizio settembre.

“L’ho intitolato ‘YOU’ perché, diversamente da ‘Back From The Edge’ che era un album autobiografico, il mio terzo album non è incentrato su di me, ma su di VOI.” racconta James Arthur. Di seguito la tracklist:

You (feat. Travis Barker) Finally Feel Good Marine Parade (2013) If We Can Get Through This We Can Get Through Anything Car’s Outside Quite Miss Home Treehouse Sad Eyes Unconditionally (feat. Adam Lazzara) Homicide Love Breathe Maybe Fall Falling Like The Stars Empty Space Naked From Me To You I Hate Everybody

James Arthur sarà in Italia con una data esclusiva il 12 febbraio 2020 al Fabrique di Milano.