James Arthur: l’album ‘You’ dal 18 ottobre, live in Italia a febbraio 2020

/ 1 hour ago 27 Settembre 2019

James Arthur pubblica il suo nuovo disco You (Sony Music) il 18 ottobre, in versione digitale e su CD, e dal 1° novembre anche in vinile. L’album contiene il singolo in radio Falling Like The Stars con Jamie Grey e Anders Hojer e  il brano Treehouse (feat. Ty Dolla Sign e Shotty Horroh) uscito a inizio settembre.

L’ho intitolato ‘YOU’ perché, diversamente da ‘Back From The Edge’ che era un album autobiografico, il mio terzo album non è incentrato su di me, ma su di VOI.” racconta James Arthur. Di seguito la tracklist:

  1. You (feat. Travis Barker)
  2. Finally Feel Good
  3. Marine Parade (2013)
  4. If We Can Get Through This We Can Get Through Anything
  5. Car’s Outside
  6. Quite Miss Home
  7. Treehouse
  8. Sad Eyes
  9. Unconditionally (feat. Adam Lazzara)
  10. Homicide Love
  11. Breathe
  12. Maybe
  13. Fall
  14. Falling Like The Stars
  15. Empty Space
  16. Naked
  17. From Me To You I Hate Everybody

James Arthur sarà in Italia con una data esclusiva il 12 febbraio 2020 al Fabrique di Milano.

