Mika: esce la canzone-inno ‘Tomorrow’ AUDIO & TESTO

Continuano gli assaggi dal nuovo album, My Name Is Michael Holbrook con cui Mika torna sulla scena musical il 4 ottobre. Il singolo ufficiale, disponibile dal 20 settembre, è Tomorrow, brano passionale scritto da Mika stesso con Paul Dixon (Fyfe) e prodotta da Mark Crew e Dan Priddy­.

Mika ha spiegato così il messaggio di Tomorrow: «In un mondo in cui c’è sempre un’opinione su tutto quel che viene fatto e ogni errore che facciamo viene catalogato per giudicarci e usato contro di noi, si finisce per aver paura di prendere rischi, buttarsi in qualsiasi avventura.

Questa però non è saggezza, o responsabilità, è soltanto paura. A volte, anche quando sappiamo di andare incontro a un disastro, sappiamo che bisogna dire “chi se ne frega del domani”. E se tutto andrà male e verremo giudicati per questo, non ci importa. Una vita vissuta col brivido e con gli errori vale 100.000 vite vissute giocando solo sul sicuro. È una canzone sulla libertà di non avere paura delle conseguenze, di quello che gli altri pensano.»

In attesa di scoprire l’album, sono uscite la hit estiva Ice Cream, e i brani Tiny Love, Sanremo, Dear Jealousy e ora anche Tomorrow.

Mika Tomorrow TESTO

You and I, we’re really

Really not so innocent

Consequences won’t be easy

From here every road leads to regret

But if this ain’t what you wanted

Then why’d you even come here

It’s 2 AM

If this ain’t what you wanted

Then why’d you put a smiley

In your message then

Back seat, light off

Window open, stereo on

So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When it comes we can worry then

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When you know how lucky we are

Oh, tomorrow worry about tomorrow

Lying here together

Stretching every second into more

I know you’re getting nervous

But this is a mess worth fighting for

But if this ain’t what you wanted

Then why’d you even come here

It’s 2 AM

If this ain’t what you wanted

Then why’d you put a smiley

In your message then

T-shirt off, breeze coming in

Leather seat [?]

So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When it comes we can worry then

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When you know how lucky we are

Oh, tomorrow worry about tomorrow

Say you’ll be there tomorrow

Then I’ll love you

Tomorrow

Tomorrow

Tomorrow

So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When it comes we can worry then

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars

Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?

When you know how lucky we are

Oh, tomorrow worry about tomorrow