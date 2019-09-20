Mika: esce la canzone-inno ‘Tomorrow’ AUDIO & TESTO

Continuano gli assaggi dal nuovo album, My Name Is Michael Holbrook con cui Mika torna sulla scena musical il 4 ottobre. Il singolo ufficiale, disponibile dal 20 settembre, è Tomorrow, brano passionale scritto da Mika stesso con Paul Dixon (Fyfe) e prodotta da Mark Crew e Dan Priddy.
Mika ha spiegato così il messaggio di Tomorrow: «In un mondo in cui c’è sempre un’opinione su tutto quel che viene fatto e ogni errore che facciamo viene catalogato per giudicarci e usato contro di noi, si finisce per aver paura di prendere rischi, buttarsi in qualsiasi avventura.
Questa però non è saggezza, o responsabilità, è soltanto paura. A volte, anche quando sappiamo di andare incontro a un disastro, sappiamo che bisogna dire “chi se ne frega del domani”. E se tutto andrà male e verremo giudicati per questo, non ci importa. Una vita vissuta col brivido e con gli errori vale 100.000 vite vissute giocando solo sul sicuro. È una canzone sulla libertà di non avere paura delle conseguenze, di quello che gli altri pensano.»
In attesa di scoprire l’album, sono uscite la hit estiva Ice Cream, e i brani Tiny Love, Sanremo, Dear Jealousy e ora anche Tomorrow.
Mika Tomorrow TESTO
You and I, we’re really
Really not so innocent
Consequences won’t be easy
From here every road leads to regret
But if this ain’t what you wanted
Then why’d you even come here
It’s 2 AM
If this ain’t what you wanted
Then why’d you put a smiley
In your message then
Back seat, light off
Window open, stereo on
So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When it comes we can worry then
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When you know how lucky we are
Oh, tomorrow worry about tomorrow
Lying here together
Stretching every second into more
I know you’re getting nervous
But this is a mess worth fighting for
But if this ain’t what you wanted
Then why’d you even come here
It’s 2 AM
If this ain’t what you wanted
Then why’d you put a smiley
In your message then
T-shirt off, breeze coming in
Leather seat [?]
So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When it comes we can worry then
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When you know how lucky we are
Oh, tomorrow worry about tomorrow
Say you’ll be there tomorrow
Then I’ll love you
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
So kiss me in the backseat of my vintage Benz
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When it comes we can worry then
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
So kiss me under the light of a thousand stars
Oh, who gives a shit about tomorrow?
When you know how lucky we are
Oh, tomorrow worry about tomorrow