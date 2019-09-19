Alicia Keys: esce il nuovo singolo ‘Show Me Love’ VIDEO & TESTO

[CS] Alicia Keys, cantante, cantautrice, produttrice e vincitrice di 5 Grammy Awards, fa il suo ritorno musicale con Show Me Love una canzone potente, accompagnata da visual, che vede la partecipazione del cantante, cantautore e vincitore di un Grammy Award, Miguel. Il brano esce per RCA Records.

Per accompagnare la canzone, Alicia Keys ha collaborato con la regista Cara Stricker (Kacy Hill, A $ AP Rocky, St. Vincent) per un trittico di scene one-shot con Miguel, Michael B. Jordan, Zoe Saldana e suo marito Marco Perego Saldana. L’installazione visual ha debuttato al Dolby SoHo di New York con un’esibizione di Alicia e un’apparizione a sorpresa di Miguel. Questa canzone segna la prima uscita dal settimo album in studio della Keys che uscirà nei prossimi mesi.

“Ho affrontato questo viaggio per essere più vulnerabile; nella mia vita, nella mia musica; e questa nuova esperienza visiva riflette questa cosa. Show me love mostra diverse espressioni dell’ amore, il suo viaggio, il tira e molla, la lotta e l’eventuale gioia e pace”, afferma la Keys.

Alicia Keys Show Me Love ft. Miguel TESTO

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend

Show me love

I eat up the seconds times and reasons

For your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up in you baby

I’m In love

We gonna get this lovin’

Like we never done it

Baby I’m In love

Go ahead

Show me love

Like we never done it

Ohh I got you running

Every time I give you some

Show me love

Love

Show me love

Love

Show me love like

You see red lights

You crashed in it like

A deer inside of headlights

Yeah I show you love like

It was passionate

I just wanna bask in it

Winning like a championship

You gonna show me love like

Like you tried it

And denied it

But you still let me apply it

Like I made you put your ties in

Show me love

Even when you don’t got time to

I’ll be there to find you

I’ll remind you

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend

Show me love

I eat up the seconds times and reasons

For your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up in you baby

I’m In love

We gonna get this lovin’

Like we never done it

Baby I’m in love

Go ahead

Show me love

Like we never done it

Ohh I got you running

Every time I give you some

Show me love

Love

Show me love

Love

You know what it is

You know what it is

Baby

You know what it is

You know what it is

You gon’ show me what it means to love

You gon’ show me what it means to love

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend

Show me love

I eat up the seconds times and reasons

For your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up in you baby

I’m In love

We gonna get this lovin’

Like we never done it

Baby I’m In love

Go ahead

Show me love

Like we never done it

Yeah I got you running

Every time I give you some.