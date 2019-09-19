Alice Keys: esce il nuovo singolo ‘Show Me Love’ VIDEO & TESTO

[CS] Alicia Keys, cantante, cantautrice, produttrice e vincitrice di 5 Grammy Awards, fa il suo ritorno musicale con Show Me Love una canzone potente, accompagnata da visual, che vede la partecipazione del cantante, cantautore e vincitore di un Grammy Award, Miguel. Il brano esce per RCA Records.
Per accompagnare la canzone, Alicia Keys ha collaborato con la regista Cara Stricker (Kacy Hill, A $ AP Rocky, St. Vincent) per un trittico di scene one-shot con Miguel, Michael B. Jordan, Zoe Saldana e suo marito Marco Perego Saldana. L’installazione visual ha debuttato al Dolby SoHo di New York con un’esibizione di Alicia e un’apparizione a sorpresa di Miguel. Questa canzone segna la prima uscita dal settimo album in studio della Keys che uscirà nei prossimi mesi.
“Ho affrontato questo viaggio per essere più vulnerabile; nella mia vita, nella mia musica; e questa nuova esperienza visiva riflette questa cosa. Show me love mostra diverse espressioni dell’ amore, il suo viaggio, il tira e molla, la lotta e l’eventuale gioia e pace”, afferma la Keys.
Alicia Keys Show Me Love ft. Miguel TESTO
Show me love
Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend
Show me love
I eat up the seconds times and reasons
For your love
This is not the season for nobody else but us
I always get wrapped up in you baby
I’m In love
We gonna get this lovin’
Like we never done it
Baby I’m In love
Go ahead
Show me love
Like we never done it
Ohh I got you running
Every time I give you some
Show me love
Love
Show me love
Love
Show me love like
You see red lights
You crashed in it like
A deer inside of headlights
Yeah I show you love like
It was passionate
I just wanna bask in it
Winning like a championship
You gonna show me love like
Like you tried it
And denied it
But you still let me apply it
Like I made you put your ties in
Show me love
Even when you don’t got time to
I’ll be there to find you
I’ll remind you
Show me love
Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend
Show me love
I eat up the seconds times and reasons
For your love
This is not the season for nobody else but us
I always get wrapped up in you baby
I’m In love
We gonna get this lovin’
Like we never done it
Baby I’m in love
Go ahead
Show me love
Like we never done it
Ohh I got you running
Every time I give you some
Show me love
Love
Show me love
Love
You know what it is
You know what it is
Baby
You know what it is
You know what it is
You gon’ show me what it means to love
You gon’ show me what it means to love
Show me love
Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend
Show me love
I eat up the seconds times and reasons
For your love
This is not the season for nobody else but us
I always get wrapped up in you baby
I’m In love
We gonna get this lovin’
Like we never done it
Baby I’m In love
Go ahead
Show me love
Like we never done it
Yeah I got you running
Every time I give you some.