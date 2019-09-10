Mika: in attesa del nuovo album, esce il brano ‘Sanremo’ VIDEO & TESTO

In attesa di scoprire il nuovo album My Name Is Michael Holbrook, Mika presenta il brano Sanremo. Dopo la hit estiva Ice Cream e Tiny Love – di cui sono già disponibili i videoclip – ecco un pezzo dedicato a Sanremo. Così ne parla l’artista: “La canzone è proprio dedicata alla prima città che ho visitato in Italia, è una cartolina della mia infanzia.

Parla delle vacanze che facevamo in famiglia, quando eravamo ospiti in Costa Azzurra da una zia che ci faceva un pò pesare la nostra presenza. Allora mia mamma caricava sulla sua auto tutti noi bambini e le sue amiche e ci portava in gita a Sanremo, che costava meno ed era accogliente per una famiglia bohémien come la nostra.

Dall’idea di evasione di quelle gite, è nata l’ispirazione di Sanremo. Questa canzone si può riferire a qualsiasi persona che cerchi compagnia, abbia bisogno di un attimo per stare bene, rilassarsi con un aperitivo in riva al mare, trovare nuova gioia. Sanremo è anche la prima città in cui abbia mai cantato in Italia, mi sono esibito al Festival una settimana prima che uscisse il mio primo album, per cui il legame è ancora più forte.”

Di prossima pubblicazione sono Dear Jealousy e Tomorrow. Quest’ultima sarà il singolo ufficiale di lancio dell’album.

Mika Sanremo TESTO

Light brown skin

Lips like Campari

And words like soda

Can I come over?

Just let me in

I wanna go where

The nights are blinding

The sun keeps shining

If I could I know where I’d be

In a little town in Italy

Close your eyes, come away with me

Tomorrow we will be

Sitting by the seaside

Drinking up the sunshine

You’re here so why don’t we go

Dancing in Sanremo

We can be there in a couple of hours

Just the place with the yellow flowers

Somewhere only we know

Sunset in Sanremo

To feel like this

Is one in a million

A suspended moment

Can we seal it

With a tender kiss

Out of a movie

Made by Fellini

Love that you need me

Over there you shine like a star

Doesn’t even matter who you are

Hold my hand and travel far

‘Cause your eyes, we’ll be

Sitting by the seaside

Drinking up the sunshine

You’re here so why don’t we go

Dancing in Sanremo

We can be there in a couple of hours

Just the place with the yellow flowers

Somewhere only we know

Sunset in Sanremo

(Sunset in Sanremo)

There you can shine like a star

There’s a place for you whoever you are

I know you’re tired of the rain

But tomorrow we’ll be

Sitting by the seaside

Drinking up the sunshine

You’re here so why don’t we go

Dancing in Sanremo

We can be there in a couple of hours

Just the place with the yellow flowers

Somewhere only we know

Sunset in Sanremo

Sitting by the seaside

Drinking up the sunshine

You’re here so why don’t we go

Dancing in Sanremo

We can be there in a couple of hours

Just the place with the yellow flowers

Somewhere only we know

Sunset in Sanremo

(Sunset in Sanremo)