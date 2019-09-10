Mika: in attesa del nuovo album, esce il brano ‘Sanremo’ VIDEO & TESTO

In attesa di scoprire il nuovo album My Name Is Michael Holbrook, Mika presenta il brano Sanremo. Dopo la hit estiva Ice Cream e Tiny Love – di cui sono già disponibili i videoclip – ecco un pezzo dedicato a Sanremo. Così ne parla l’artista: “La canzone è proprio dedicata alla prima città che ho visitato in Italia, è una cartolina della mia infanzia.
Parla delle vacanze che facevamo in famiglia, quando eravamo ospiti in Costa Azzurra da una zia che ci faceva un pò pesare la nostra presenza. Allora mia mamma caricava sulla sua auto tutti noi bambini e le sue amiche e ci portava in gita a Sanremo, che costava meno ed era accogliente per una famiglia bohémien come la nostra.
Dall’idea di evasione di quelle gite, è nata l’ispirazione di Sanremo. Questa canzone si può riferire a qualsiasi persona che cerchi compagnia, abbia bisogno di un attimo per stare bene, rilassarsi con un aperitivo in riva al mare, trovare nuova gioia. Sanremo è anche la prima città in cui abbia mai cantato in Italia, mi sono esibito al Festival una settimana prima che uscisse il mio primo album, per cui il legame è ancora più forte.”
Di prossima pubblicazione sono Dear Jealousy e Tomorrow. Quest’ultima sarà il singolo ufficiale di lancio dell’album.
Mika Sanremo TESTO
Light brown skin
Lips like Campari
And words like soda
Can I come over?
Just let me in
I wanna go where
The nights are blinding
The sun keeps shining
If I could I know where I’d be
In a little town in Italy
Close your eyes, come away with me
Tomorrow we will be
Sitting by the seaside
Drinking up the sunshine
You’re here so why don’t we go
Dancing in Sanremo
We can be there in a couple of hours
Just the place with the yellow flowers
Somewhere only we know
Sunset in Sanremo
To feel like this
Is one in a million
A suspended moment
Can we seal it
With a tender kiss
Out of a movie
Made by Fellini
Love that you need me
Over there you shine like a star
Doesn’t even matter who you are
Hold my hand and travel far
‘Cause your eyes, we’ll be
Sitting by the seaside
Drinking up the sunshine
You’re here so why don’t we go
Dancing in Sanremo
We can be there in a couple of hours
Just the place with the yellow flowers
Somewhere only we know
Sunset in Sanremo
(Sunset in Sanremo)
There you can shine like a star
There’s a place for you whoever you are
I know you’re tired of the rain
But tomorrow we’ll be
Sitting by the seaside
Drinking up the sunshine
You’re here so why don’t we go
Dancing in Sanremo
We can be there in a couple of hours
Just the place with the yellow flowers
Somewhere only we know
Sunset in Sanremo
Sitting by the seaside
Drinking up the sunshine
You’re here so why don’t we go
Dancing in Sanremo
We can be there in a couple of hours
Just the place with the yellow flowers
Somewhere only we know
Sunset in Sanremo
(Sunset in Sanremo)