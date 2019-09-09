Steve Aoki sceglie i Backstreet Boys per il singolo ‘Let It Be Me’ VIDEO & TESTO

Il Top DJ mondiale Steve Aoki non finisce di sorprenderci: il nuovo singolo è Let It Be Me, brano pop dance scritto e interpretato dai Backstreet Boys. «Lavorare con questi ragazzi è stato così facile. Collaborare con un gruppo che ascolto da quando ero ragazzino è stato un momento memorabile per me. Questa canzone ha un bellissimo messaggio: l’amore vince sempre, alla fine. Sono davvero orgoglioso,» afferma Aoki.

Gli fanno eco i BSB: «Abbiamo avuto l’opportunità di trascorrere un po’ di tempo con Steve a casa sua, conoscendoci davvero e la canzone si è sviluppata in modo naturale da lì. Crediamo che tutti possano immedesimarsi nel messaggio che sta dietro al pezzo: si tratta di affrontare tutte le sfide che la vita comporta per stare con la persona che ami.»

Steve Aoki & Backstreet Boys Let It Be Me TESTO

Wait, don’t speak

Don’t wanna hear all your warnings

Don’t care what happened before me

Wait, don’t leave

Nothing that’s easy is worth it

Nothing that’s worth it is perfect, yeah

I been thinkin’ to myself, to myself

I want you all to myself, no one else

Even if it gives me hell, baby

I would take it all for ya

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

If you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed

Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

If we fall, then you can blame it all on me

Don’t have to tell me you’re sorry

It’s your call whether you leave or you take me

I’m still gonna want you like crazy, yeah

I been thinkin’ to myself, to myself

I want you all to myself, no one else

Even if it gives me hell, baby

I would take it all for ya

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

If you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed

Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

I been thinkin’ to myself

I want you and no one else, oh-woah

Even if it gives me hell, baby

I would take it all for you

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me (Woo!)

Ooh, if you’re gonna break my heart, I’m ready to bleed (Ooh)

Even if it kills me, oh, I’m begging you, please (I’m begging you, please)

If you’re gonna hurt someone, then let it be me

Oh, let it be me, me, me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Let it be me, me, me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Let it, let it be me (Oh)

Oh, let it be me

Me, me, me

Let it, let it be me, yeah

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me

Oh, let it be me