Céline Dion: il singolo ‘Flying On My Own’ (anche in versione remix) TESTO & VIDEO

La superstar Céline Dion ha pubblicato il singolo Flying On My Own, prima anticipazione del nuovo album in uscita a novembre per Columbia Records. Scritta da Jörgen Elofsson, Liz Rodrigues e Anton Mårtensson, la canzone è leggera e potente, sopratutto nella versione remix a cura del vincitore di Grammy, producer, remixer e dj, Dave Audé.
Sabato 8 giugno 2019 è stata una data storica per la Dion e i fan: la star ha detto addio alla sua residency di Las Vegas dopo 16 anni, 1141 show e oltre 4 milioni e mezzo di spettatori.
Céline Dion Flying On My Own TESTO
So here we go
This brand new song is called
“Flying On My Own”, here we go
There’s something shifting in the air
If I’m not mistaken
Dust is clearing everywhere
Memories awaken
My feet on the runway
It’s a beautiful day
I look to the sky now
I’m finding my way
I’m flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
The warmer winds will carry me
Anywhere I want them to
If you could see what I can see
That nothing’s blocking my view
I look to the sky now
It’s a beautiful day
I’m flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
I’m free like an eagle, soar like an eagle
Sailing the winds of change
On the winds of change
On the winds of change
My feet on the runway
It’s a beautiful day
I look to the sky now
I’m finding my way
I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own
Flying on my own, baby
I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own
Flying on my own, baby
I’m flying on my own (Look to the sky now)
On the winds of change (Look to the sky now)
I’m flying on my own (Look to the sky now)
On the winds of change (Look to the sky now)
I’m flying on my own