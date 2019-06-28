Céline Dion: il singolo ‘Flying On My Own’ (anche in versione remix) TESTO & VIDEO

La superstar Céline Dion ha pubblicato il singolo Flying On My Own, prima anticipazione del nuovo album in uscita a novembre per Columbia Records. Scritta da Jörgen Elofsson, Liz Rodrigues e Anton Mårtensson, la canzone è leggera e potente, sopratutto nella versione remix a cura del vincitore di Grammy, producer, remixer e dj, Dave Audé.

Sabato 8 giugno 2019 è stata una data storica per la Dion e i fan: la star ha detto addio alla sua residency di Las Vegas dopo 16 anni, 1141 show e oltre 4 milioni e mezzo di spettatori.

Céline Dion Flying On My Own TESTO

So here we go

This brand new song is called

“Flying On My Own”, here we go

There’s something shifting in the air

If I’m not mistaken

Dust is clearing everywhere

Memories awaken

My feet on the runway

It’s a beautiful day

I look to the sky now

I’m finding my way

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

The warmer winds will carry me

Anywhere I want them to

If you could see what I can see

That nothing’s blocking my view

I look to the sky now

It’s a beautiful day

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m free like an eagle, soar like an eagle

Sailing the winds of change

On the winds of change

On the winds of change

My feet on the runway

It’s a beautiful day

I look to the sky now

I’m finding my way

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own

Flying on my own, baby

I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own

Flying on my own, baby

I’m flying on my own (Look to the sky now)

On the winds of change (Look to the sky now)

I’m flying on my own (Look to the sky now)

On the winds of change (Look to the sky now)

I’m flying on my own