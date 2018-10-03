C’è un nuovo cadeau per Natale 2018. Si tratta del primo album natalizio di John Legend, che ha annunciato per il 26 ottobre la pubblicazione di A Legendary Christmas (Columbia Records). All’artista vincitore di dieci Grammy, un Oscar, un Tony Award e un Emmy mancava solo un progetto per le feste di fine anno.

Il disco è prodotto Raphael Saadiq e contiene i featuring di Esperanza Spalding e Stevie Wonder. Ad accompagnarne l’uscita, Legend darà il via al A Legendary Christmas Tour: venticinque live negli USA dal 15 novembre al 30 dicembre.

Questa la tracklist ufficiale del nuovo album: