C’è un nuovo cadeau per Natale 2018. Si tratta del primo album natalizio di John Legend, che ha annunciato per il 26 ottobre la pubblicazione di A Legendary Christmas (Columbia Records). All’artista vincitore di dieci Grammy, un Oscar, un Tony Award e un Emmy mancava solo un progetto per le feste di fine anno.
Il disco è prodotto Raphael Saadiq e contiene i featuring di Esperanza Spalding e Stevie Wonder. Ad accompagnarne l’uscita, Legend darà il via al A Legendary Christmas Tour: venticinque live negli USA dal 15 novembre al 30 dicembre.
Questa la tracklist ufficiale del nuovo album:
- What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder per armonica)
- Silver Bells
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
- No Place Like Home
- Bring Me Love
- Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
- Christmas Time Is Here
- Waiting for Christmas
- Purple Snowflakes
- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
- Please Come Home for Christmas
- Wrap Me Up in Your Love
- By Christmas Eve
- Merry Merry Christmas
