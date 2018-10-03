Primo album di Natale per John Legend: dal 26 ottobre ‘A Legendary Christmas’

/ 7 hours ago 3 ottobre 2018

C’è un nuovo cadeau per Natale 2018. Si tratta del primo album natalizio di John Legend, che ha annunciato per il 26 ottobre la pubblicazione di A Legendary Christmas (Columbia Records). All’artista vincitore di dieci Grammy, un Oscar, un Tony Award e un Emmy mancava solo un progetto per le feste di fine anno.

Il disco è prodotto Raphael Saadiq e contiene i featuring di Esperanza Spalding e Stevie Wonder. Ad accompagnarne l’uscita, Legend darà il via al A Legendary Christmas Tour: venticinque live negli USA dal 15 novembre al 30 dicembre.

Questa la tracklist ufficiale del nuovo album:

  1. What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder per armonica)
  2. Silver Bells
  3. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
  4. No Place Like Home
  5. Bring Me Love
  6. Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
  7. Christmas Time Is Here
  8. Waiting for Christmas
  9. Purple Snowflakes
  10. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
  11. Please Come Home for Christmas
  12. Wrap Me Up in Your Love
  13. By Christmas Eve
  14. Merry Merry Christmas

Lascia un commento