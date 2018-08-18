Annunciato qualche mese fa, l’accordo esclusivo firmato tra SME e The Prince Estate porta ora i primi frutti con la pubblicazione digitale dei primi 24 titoli dal catalogo di Prince. Questo primo ciclo di pubblicazioni si concentra sul periodo 1995-2010, un’epoca cruciale della storia di Prince con vere e proprie rarità ambite dai collezionisti e Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 disponibili da oggi in streaming e download.
Assemblata e curata dalla Prince Estate, la raccolta contiene i 37 brani più rappresentativi del periodo: si apre con la title track di Emancipation (“Questo è il mio disco più importante” aveva detto Prince quando l’album era stato pubblicato nel 1996) e si chiude con l’inno We March (da The Gold Experience del 1995).
Ecco i titoli del catalogo Prince disponibili in digitale:
- The Gold Experience (1995) – disponibile non integralmente
- Chaos and Disorder (1996)
- Emancipation (1996)
- Crystal Ball (1998)
- The Truth (1998)
- Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)
- Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)
- The Rainbow Children (2001)
- One Nite Alone… (2002)
- One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)
- One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)
- Xpectation (2003)
- N.E.W.S. (2003)
- C-Note (2004)
- Musicology (2004)
- The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)
- The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)
- 3121 (2006)
- Planet Earth (2007)
- Indigo Nights (2008)
- LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)
- MPLSoUND (2009)
- 20Ten (2010)
- Prince Anthology: 1995-2010
Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 (Tracklist)
- Emancipation (da Emancipation, 1996)
- Black Sweat (da 3121, 2006)
- P. Control (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
- Crucial (da Crystal Ball, 1998)
- The Love We Make (da Emancipation, 1996)
- Eye Hate U (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
- The Greatest Romance Ever Sold (da Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)
- Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U (da Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)
- Gold (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
- Guitar (da Planet Earth, 2007)
- Dream Factory (da Crystal Ball, 1998)
- The Work Part 1 (da The Rainbow Children, 2001)
- Call My Name (da Musicology, 2004)
- Strays of The World (da Crystal Ball, 1998)
- Shhh (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
- Dreamer (da LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)
- Chaos and Disorder (da Chaos and Disorder, 1996)
- Endorphinmachine (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
- Musicology (da Musicology, 2004)
- Northside (da The Slaughterhouse, 2004)
- When Eye Lay My Hands on U (da The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)
- Beautiful Strange (da Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic, 2001)
- Future Soul Song (da 20Ten, 2010)
- Empty Room (da C-Note, 2004)
- 3rd Eye (da The Truth, 1998)
- U’re Gonna C Me (da One Nite Alone…, 2002)
- Dinner With Delores (da Chaos and Disorder, 1996)
- Ol’ Skool Company (da MPLSoUND, 2009)
- 4ever (da LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)
- West (da N.E.W.S., 2003)
- Xpedition (da Xpectation, 2003)
- Muse 2 The Pharaoh (da The Rainbow Children, 2001)
- Somewhere Here On Earth (da Planet Earth, 2007)
- U Make My Sun Shine (da The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)
- 1+1+1 Is 3 (da The Rainbow Children, 2001)
- Chelsea Rodgers (da Planet Earth, 2007)
- We March (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
