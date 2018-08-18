Legacy Recordings e The Prince Estate: in digitale il primo ciclo di pubblicazioni del catalogo di Prince

/ 13 hours ago 18 agosto 2018

Annunciato qualche mese fa, l’accordo esclusivo firmato tra SME e The Prince Estate porta ora i primi frutti con la pubblicazione digitale dei primi 24 titoli dal catalogo di Prince. Questo primo ciclo di pubblicazioni si concentra sul periodo 1995-2010, un’epoca cruciale della storia di Prince con vere e proprie rarità ambite dai collezionisti e Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 disponibili da oggi in streaming e download.

Assemblata e curata dalla Prince Estate, la raccolta contiene i 37 brani più rappresentativi del periodo: si apre con la title track di Emancipation (“Questo è il mio disco più importante” aveva detto Prince quando l’album era stato pubblicato nel 1996) e si chiude con l’inno We March (da The Gold Experience del 1995).

Ecco i titoli del catalogo Prince disponibili in digitale:

  1. The Gold Experience (1995) – disponibile non integralmente
  2. Chaos and Disorder (1996)
  3. Emancipation (1996)
  4. Crystal Ball (1998)
  5. The Truth (1998)
  6. Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)
  7.    Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)
  8. The Rainbow Children (2001)
  9. One Nite Alone… (2002)
  10. One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)
  11.  One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)
  12. Xpectation (2003)
  13. N.E.W.S. (2003)
  14. C-Note (2004)
  15. Musicology (2004)
  16. The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)
  17. The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)
  18. 3121 (2006)
  19. Planet Earth (2007)
  20. Indigo Nights (2008)
  21. LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)
  22. MPLSoUND (2009)
  23. 20Ten (2010)
  24. Prince Anthology: 1995-2010

Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 (Tracklist)

  1. Emancipation (da Emancipation, 1996)
  2. Black Sweat (da 3121, 2006)
  3. P. Control (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
  4. Crucial (da Crystal Ball, 1998)
  5. The Love We Make (da Emancipation, 1996)
  6. Eye Hate U (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
  7. The Greatest Romance Ever Sold (da Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)
  8. Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U (da Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)
  9. Gold (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
  10. Guitar (da Planet Earth, 2007)
  11. Dream Factory (da Crystal Ball, 1998)
  12. The Work Part 1 (da The Rainbow Children, 2001)
  13. Call My Name (da Musicology, 2004)
  14. Strays of The World (da Crystal Ball, 1998)
  15. Shhh (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
  16. Dreamer (da LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)
  17. Chaos and Disorder (da Chaos and Disorder, 1996)
  18. Endorphinmachine (da The Gold Experience, 1995)
  19. Musicology (da Musicology, 2004)
  20. Northside (da The Slaughterhouse, 2004)
  21. When Eye Lay My Hands on U (da The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)
  22. Beautiful Strange (da Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic, 2001)
  23. Future Soul Song (da 20Ten, 2010)
  24. Empty Room (da C-Note, 2004)
  25. 3rd Eye (da The Truth, 1998)
  26. U’re Gonna C Me (da One Nite Alone…, 2002)
  27. Dinner With Delores (da Chaos and Disorder, 1996)
  28. Ol’ Skool Company (da MPLSoUND, 2009)
  29. 4ever (da LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)
  30. West (da N.E.W.S., 2003)
  31. Xpedition (da Xpectation, 2003)
  32. Muse 2 The Pharaoh (da The Rainbow Children, 2001)
  33. Somewhere Here On Earth (da Planet Earth, 2007)
  34. U Make My Sun Shine (da The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)
  35. 1+1+1 Is 3 (da The Rainbow Children, 2001)
  36. Chelsea Rodgers (da Planet Earth, 2007)
  37. We March (da The Gold Experience, 1995)

Lascia un commento