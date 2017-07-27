Lana Del Rey: in radio il nuovo singolo ‘Groupie Love’ con il rapper A$AP Rocky

È in radio da venerdì 28 luglio Groupie Love, nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey featuring A$AP Rocky, rapper, cantante e produttore discografico newyorkese. La traccia è contenuta nel nuovissima album dell’artista, Lust For Life, pubblicato solo qualche giorno fa e con un debutto al primo posto su iTunes in ben 70 Paesi, USA inclusi.

L’album è prodotto da Lana insieme al collaboratore storico Rick Nowels e contiene il singolo omonimo uscito a sorpresa (oltre 6 milioni di views in meno di 24 ore) in duetto con The Weeknd e il brano Love prodotto da Benny Blanco e Emile Haynie.

Di seguito la tracklist completa di Lust For Life: 1. Love, 2. Lust For Life (ft. The Weeknd), 3. 13 Beaches, 4. Cherry, 5. White Mustang, 6. Summer Bummer (ft. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti), 7. Groupie Love (ft. A$AP Rocky), 8. In My Feelings, 9. Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind, 10. God Bless America – And All the Beautiful Women In It, 11. When The World Was at War We Kept Dancing, 12. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (ft. Stevie Nicks), 13. Tomorrow Never Came (ft. Sean Ono Lennon), 14. Heroin, 15. Change, 16. Get Free.